New England Patriots

Patriots Lose Top Slot CB to Season-Ending Injury, Per Report

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Patriots lose top slot CB to season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have to play the rest of the 2021 season without their top slot cornerback.

Jonathan Jones is set to undergo shoulder surgery Monday and will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports. Jones was placed on injured reserve Saturday and missed the Patriots' Week 7 win over the New York Jets.

Perry's Report Card: High marks all around for Pats vs. Jets

The six-year veteran had played over 60% of New England's defensive snaps in three of his six games this season and was the team's top option in the slot with J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills as outside cornerbacks.

With Jones sidelined, the Patriots will have to rely more on recent practice squad call-up Myles Bryant, who played 86% of the team's defensive snaps on Sunday.

New England is dealing with several injuries in its secondary; cornerback Shaun Wade is sidelined with a concussion, while veteran safety Devin McCourty suffered an injury in Sunday's game, as well.

The Patriots' back line will face a stiff challenge in Week 8 against Justin Herbert and the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotscornerbackJonathan Jones
