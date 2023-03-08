Jonathan Jones opens up about uncertain future with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jonathan Jones is among the most impactful New England Patriots players set to hit the free agent market on March 15.

The veteran cornerback has been a versatile and reliable piece of the Patriots' secondary since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has racked up 11 interceptions and 44 pass breakups through seven seasons, and he didn't miss a beat last year when he successfully transitioned from the slot to outside corner.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Patriots Talk: A deep look at the NFL’s muddled quarterback landscape | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots reportedly won't franchise tag Jones, so the two-time Super Bowl champion will be free to sign with any team when the new league year begins. He's embracing this odd, albeit exciting, stage of his NFL career.

"It's a little different," Jones told our Phil Perry in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview. "It's a little bit different process, but I'm enjoying it. Taking everything in stride and just taking it day by day is kind of where I am right now. No real expectations for myself going into free agency, just looking to keep playing football."

Jones reiterated his desire to finish his career in Foxboro.

"That's always the goal," he said. "I think for a guy to be in a place for his entire career, that's abnormal. So that's kind of always a goal for players. And I enjoy it. I've been here most of my adult life. It's consistency here for me. And I love New England. The fans, the people, you know how crazy they are about the sports here. It's definitely a second home for me."

Over the last few years, Jones has developed into a leader for the Patriots defense. The 29-year-old credits a pair of longtime Pats captains for showing him how to be more vocal in the locker room.

"I think I've kind of grown into that role. A lot of the older guys, Devin (McCourty) and Slate (Matthew Slater), have always pushed me into that way of being more vocal. I was kind of more of a guy who led by example, tried to do things the right way. But those guys have kind of pushed me into being more of a vocal leader for the team and different things like that."

Re-signing Jones -- if the price is right -- should be among the Patriots' priorities this offseason. Their only other cornerbacks currently are Jalen Mills, Jack Jones, and Marcus Jones.

You can watch the full interview with Jones below: