Josh McDaniels Confident Patriots QB Mac Jones Will Thrive Despite Coaching Turnover

McDaniels confident Patriots QB Mac Jones will thrive despite coaching turnover originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots coaching staff, particularly on offense, will look quite different in 2022 than it did last season. But recently departed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is confident the coaching turnover won't be an issue at all for young quarterback Mac Jones.

McDaniels spent the last 10 years as the Patriots' offensive coordinator before leaving to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in February.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, McDaniels expressed his confidence in Jones being able to handle all of the turnover on the offensive coaching staff in New England.

"Mac is a great kid -- again, I don't know the situation, what is or isn't going on anywhere else -- but Mac is a great kid and works extremely hard," McDaniels said. "I was really fortunate to have a chance to coach him. The people who had touched Mac Jones prior to him coming to New England deserve a tremendous amount of credit. The people who coached him in high school and the people who coached him at Alabama, the parents who raised him. They did a great job with him as a human being.

"I'm not sure I've been around a more mature, young football player in terms of understanding the game and being able to process at such a speed and such a level that Mac was. I don't have any doubt that Mac is going to meet the challenge head on. I wish him nothing but the best, and I'll be pulling for him, except when he plays Las Vegas next year."

The Raiders host the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium next season, and it'll be fun to watch Bill Belichick's defense go up against McDaniels' offense.

In regards to Jones, he had multiple offensive coordinators during his four years at Alabama, so coaching turnover is not new to him.

The Patriots have not formally announced an offensive coordinator to replace McDaniels, and we also don't know who will call the offensive plays in 2022. They did hire Joe Judge as an offensive assistant. Matt Patricia also might be on the offensive coaching staff next season.

McDaniels is a great offensive mind and it definitely would've been better for Jones if he remained in New England and didn't go to Las Vegas. But Jones is a smart kid and fully capable of working with whoever is running the offense on the Patriots coaching staff next season, whether that's one person or a couple people.