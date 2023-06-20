Boston Business Journal

JPMorgan has opened its first branch in Cambridge

By Meera Raman

JPMorgan Chase & Co has opened a branch in Harvard Square, according to a notice it filed with the Treasury Department last week. This location is the bank’s first branch in Cambridge.

On June 13, Chase quietly opened a branch on 9 JFK St. in Cambridge. Prior to the branch opening, the bank only had an ATM in the Harvard MBTA stop, but not a physical branch location.

