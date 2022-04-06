Judge Deals Blow to Steve Bannon's Legal Defense in Upcoming Trial

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon cannot argue at his trial on charges of contempt of Congress that he is not guilty because he was following the advice of his lawyer, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols said that such a defense is not available in a contempt of Congress case, dealing Bannon’s defense a major setback. He faces trial in July.

“It’s a serious blow, because he doesn’t have another good defense,” said Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor. “He’ll now have to make a decision about whether to proceed to trial or try to cut some kind of deal.”

