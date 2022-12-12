Judge Denies Pablo Lyle's Request For New Trial in Miami Road Rage Case

A Miami-Dade County judge denied Pablo Lyle's request to grant the telenovela star a new trial after he was convicted of manslaughter for a 2019 road rage killing.

Lyle, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, appeared before Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez Monday morning.

Tinkler Mendez said she found no evidence warranting the motion for a new trial. The 35-year-old Mexican telenovela star now faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.

"After carefully reviewing all of the issues raised taken individually or cumulatively, the court does not believe that the claims raised by the defense support the granting of a new trial," Tinkler Mendez said.

Back in October, a jury found Lyle guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 road rage incident that left 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez dead.

A security camera video showed Lyle rushing up to Hernandez and punching him in the face. Hernandez died after hitting his head on the pavement.

Defense attorneys argued that Hernandez started the incident when he got out of his car and pounded on the window of the car Lyle was riding in at an intersection.

They also argued that Lyle was defending his family against what he thought was a threat posed by Hernandez.

But prosecutors said Hernandez had walked away and was heading back to his car before the punch. They also said that three witnesses testified that Hernandez had his hands up in a defensive posture and that there was no reason for Lyle to hit him at that point.

The Hernandez family have said Lyle deserves more time behind bars, not less.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February.

