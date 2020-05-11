BEN & JERRY'S

Judge Dismisses ‘Happy Cow’ Suit Against Ben & Jerry’s

The lawsuit alleged that many of the farms used by the company are factory-style, mass production dairy operations and only some are part of the company's "Caring Dairy" program.

TLMD-ben-n-jerrys-helado-gratis-st

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's that alleged that the Vermont ice cream maker and its parent company misled consumers by saying the milk and cream in its products comes from "happy cows.''

In a complaint filed last year, environmental advocate James Ehlers said many of the farms that produce the milk and cream are factory-style, mass production dairy operations and only some are part of the company's "Caring Dairy'' program.

Vermont Public Radio reports that U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss last week threw out the lawsuit, saying Ben & Jerry's,  didn't claim that all its milk comes from farms enrolled in Caring Dairy. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BEN & JERRY'SVermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us