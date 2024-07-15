Donald Trump

Judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

Judge Aileen Cannon handed down her decision on Monday in a big win for the former president.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the classified documents charges against former President Donald Trump over concerns about legality of special counsel's appointment, according to a new court filing.

In her ruling, the Trump-appointed judge said that because special counsel Jack Smith was not named to the position by the president or confirmed by the Senate, that his role was in violation of the appointments clause of the Constitution.

The Justice Department, the special counsel's office and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

The ruling is expected to be appealed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The indictment had charged Trump with illegally keeping highly sensitive documents when he left office, and refusing to return them when asked.

The stunning ruling, which overturns decades of legal precedent of how independent prosecutors are appointed, comes as the Republican National Convention gets underway in Milwaukee and two days after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

U.S. & World

health 9 mins ago

US health officials confirm 4 new bird flu cases in Colorado poultry workers

2024 RNC Milwaukee 59 mins ago

Live updates: RNC kicks off in Milwaukee after Trump assassination attempt

The White House referred all inquiries to the Department of Justice.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us