Katie Hill

Judge Grants Former Rep. Katie Hill Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband

Hill alleges her ex subjected her to 15 years of abuse

UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference to introduce ACTION for National Service outside of the Capitol on Tuesday June 25, 2019.
Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

A Los Angeles judge granted former Rep. Katie Hill's request for a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Tuesday, after Hill alleged her ex had subjected her to 15 years of abuse, including choking her unconscious, threatening her with a gun, killing her pet and releasing sexually explicit pictures that ended her political career, NBC News reports.

"While I considered filing a restraining order many times over the years, I was always afraid doing so would simply make matters worse," said Hill's sworn statement in her request for the TRO on Kenny Heslep. "At this point, I am finally seeking a restraining order because I am afraid that he will not give up until I am dead."

Hill resigned from Congress effective Nov. 3, 2019, amid an ethics investigation over an allegedly inappropriate relationship with a staffer and reports about her personal life including nude photos of the congresswoman published without her consent. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Katie HillCongress
