Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump's classified documents case in Florida

A federal judge has set May 20, 2024, as the trial date for former President Donald Trump. The 45th president of the United States faces charges of mishandling classified documents.

A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents.

The May 20, 2024, trial date is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.

