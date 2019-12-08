Juice WRLD Dies After Suffering ‘Medical Emergency’ at Chicago’s Midway Airport

Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday after a "medical emergency'' at Midway International Airport, according to authorities.

The Cook County medical examiner's office was notified of the death of Higgins, of Homewood, on Sunday morning, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. An autopsy was set to be completed Monday.

Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old male was transported from Midway to nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. Chicago police said he experienced a "medical emergency.''

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the transported man experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital from a small hangar at Midway, away from the main terminal, where private planes land.

Higgins was a 2017 graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School. His former Chicago high school district issued out a statement Sunday saying:

" He is remembered by his teachers and staff as being a brilliant and creative student. Jared was extraordinarily talented in music and played many instruments. He was a caring and outgoing person who always tried to reach out to others while at the same time he was introspective and had a great sense of humor. Jared connected with many staff and students while he was a H-F Viking and he will be truly missed.Counseling services will be available for students to assist them during this time."

Chicago police said they're conducting a death investigation.

Juice WRLD was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.