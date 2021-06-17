Julian Edelman Has Great Reaction to Tom Brady's ‘Madden 22' Cover

Edelman has awesome reaction to Tom Brady's 'Madden 22' cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The cover for the upcoming "Madden NFL 22" videogame was released Thursday by EA Sports, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of the two players featured.

Brady joined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the cover. It's the first dual-athlete Madden cover since 2010.

One of Brady's former New England Patriots teammates, Julian Edelman, congratulated the veteran quarterback by posting a picture of Brady's first appearance in a Madden game.

It came in "Madden NFL 2001", which was released for the 2000 season. Brady was a rookie and so much of an afterthought that his name wasn't even put into the game's rosters. He was just "QB No. 12".

Check out Edelman's message and screenshot in the tweet below:

Brady certainly has come a long way. He's gone from a player not worthy of his name being in the "Madden NFL" videogame to a two-time cover athlete and a seven-time Super Bowl champion as the greatest QB in pro football history.

The 43-year-old quarterback has received an overall player rating of 90 or above in 18 consecutive Madden games, and it would be very surprising if that streak ended this year, especially after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV victory in February.