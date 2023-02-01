Edelman Has Heartfelt Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good."

After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Bucs -- Brady's remarkable career has finally ended.

A large amount of well-wishes and congratulatory messages have been sent Brady's way since he made the announcement.

One of the most notable reactions came from Brady's former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. Here's what the longtime Pats wide receiver said Wednesday:

You only get one super emotional reaction to the goat retiring, and I used mine up. So I’ll just say this. Learning from you as a player, teammate, leader, son, brother, and father has been the experience of a lifetime. Love you buddy. ❤️🐐



PS. Pickleball partners? pic.twitter.com/otauEND3Fd — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 1, 2023

Brady and Edelman spent 10 seasons as teammates from 2009 through 2019 and won three Super Bowl titles together. Brady often looked for Edelman in key moments during some of the Patriots' most important playoff moments, including the winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks, a couple clutch third down conversions versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, and throughout Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams when the veteran wideout won the game's MVP award.

Edelman retired in April of 2021 and went into the media. He now works for "Inside the NFL" and hosts a podcast. Brady is expected to go down the media path, too, as a color analyst for FOX Sports.