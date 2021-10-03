Julian Edelman Posts Epic Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Video Before Bucs-Patriots

By Nick Goss

There have been many hype videos getting fans ready for Sunday night's much-anticipated Week 4 game between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Julian Edelman's is one of the best we've seen.

The former Patriots wide receiver posted an awesome video about Brady and New England head coach Bill Belichick to his social media channels Sunday morning.

Brady reveals what he expects from Patriots fans in return to Gillette Stadium

Brady's return to Foxboro will make for an emotional Sunday night throughout New England. The 44-year-old quarterback spent the first 20 years of his legendary career with the Patriots, helping them win six Super Bowl titles among many other accomplishments.

Brady took his talents to the Bucs as a free agent in 2020, but you can bet he'll receive a very warm reception from the fans in attendance when he takes the field before kickoff.

