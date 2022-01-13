Patriots

Julian Edelman Roasts Ray Lewis for Pats-Bucs Super Bowl Bet Comments

By Justin Leger

Edelman roasts Ray Lewis for Pats-Bucs Super Bowl bet comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Ray Lewis made some big hits on Julian Edelman during their time in the NFL, but Edelman delivered a clean shot on the Baltimore Ravens great on Thursday.

It started with Lewis reacting to Edelman betting $100,000 on the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off in Super Bowl LVI.

U.S. & World

Infrastructure 3 hours ago

US Plans to Spend $27B to Repair, Upgrade 15,000 Bridges Across US

child tax credit 8 hours ago

Goodbye ‘Godsend': Expiration of Child Tax Credits Hits Home

Perry's Mailbag: Who will be MVP if Pats beat Bills?

"I'm gonna call him right now," the Hall-of-Fame linebacker said on CBS Sports. "I need to pray for him. Me and him got to do some therapy."

Edelman caught wind of Lewis' comments and issued an A+ response on Twitter.

"How much are you putting on a Ravens Super Bowl? @raylewis," he wrote.

Edelman 1, Lewis 0.

The Ravens, of course, missed out on the playoffs after an 8-9 season. They ended their 2021 campaign on a six-game losing streak.

Edelman's Patriots, who finished 10-7 on the year, are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us