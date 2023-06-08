Oregon

Jury convicts Oregon man who rigged home with ‘Indiana Jones' booby trap, injuring federal officer

The man was found guilty of assaulting a federal officer and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via KOBI-TV

An Oregon man who rigged his lost home with an "Indiana Jones"-inspired booby trap of a "round hot tub that was on its side set to roll down the hill" was found guilty of charges stemming from the 2018 incident, in which a federal agent was injured, officials said Tuesday.

A federal jury in Medford found Gregory Lee Rodvelt, 71, guilty of assaulting a federal officer and using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. attorney's office for Oregon said in a statement.

Rodvelt had lost his home in a lawsuit, and after he "learned that a receiver had been appointed to sell that property, he proceeded to booby trap it," federal prosecutors said.

Rodvelt faces up to 20 years behind bars when he's sentenced, prosecutors said, though defense attorney Benjamin Kim said Wednesday, "That's an unrealistic maximum."

This article tagged under:

OregonCrime and Courts
