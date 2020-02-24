Jury Reaches Verdict in Weinstein’s Sex Assault Trial

What to Know A New York jury reached a verdict in the case of former Hollywood studio boss Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

As expected, Weinstein chose not to testify, avoiding the risk of having prosecutors grill him on cross-examination about the vile allegations

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping a different woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013

The verdict comes after jurors sent a note to the judge Friday afternoon asking if they could be deadlocked on up to two of the five counts -- both predatory sex assault charges -- on their fourth day of deliberations in the high-profile federal trial.

The note came late into the fourth day of deliberating for the jury, made up of five women and seven men, and prosecutors asked the judge to tell the group to keep working on the case. The defense asked for a partial verdict, to which the judge said no. The jury then filed into the courtroom, where the judge reiterated that any verdict must be unanimous.

The development came as jurors seemed hung up on one name -- Annabella Sciorra, the only woman tied to both predatory sex assault counts against Weinstein. The other three counts include criminal sex assault in the case of Mimi Haley and two counts of rape -- first- and third-degree -- in the case of Jessica Mann, who is also tied to one of the predatory sex assault counts.

Sciorra, "The Sopranos," actress was front and center again Friday as jurors listened to a re-reading of more of her testimony before telling the courtroom they had had enough readback of the communications.

Before going home the day before, the jury had sent the judge a note saying it wanted to review the cross-examination of Sciorra and any follow-up questioning by prosecutors. About 90 minutes into the reading, the jurors notified the judge they had “heard enough” and resumed their deliberations.

The jury has already focused on emails that Weinstein sent regarding Sciorra, including ones to the private Israeli spy agency he allegedly enlisted to dig up dirt on would-be accusers as reporters were working on stories about allegations against him in 2017.

Sciorra, now 59, was the first accuser to testify and took the witness stand nearly a month ago, telling jurors how the once-powerful movie mogul showed up unexpectedly at the door of her Manhattan apartment before barging in and raping and forcibly performing oral sex on her in late 1993 or early 1994.

On cross-examination, Sciorra was grilled about why she opened her door in the first place and didn’t find a way to escape if she was under attack.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno asked: “Why didn’t you try to run out of the apartment? Did you scratch him? Try to poke him in the eyes?”

Prosecutors say Sciorra weighed only about 110 pounds in those days, making her no match for the 300-pound Weinstein.

Weinstein's trial unfolded in a Manhattan courtroom, but its reverberations are being felt far beyond, as his many accusers anxiously await the outcome.

He is charged with two counts of predatory sex assault, criminal sexual act and two counts of rape with respect to alleged attacks on three women: Mimi Haley, Sciorra and Mann, all of whom testified.

The defense rested its case Feb. 11 without the disgraced Hollywood mogul taking the stand, setting the stage for closing arguments in a landmark #MeToo trial punctuated by graphic testimony from a total of six accusers.

In doing so, Weinstein followed the example of defendants in other high-profile sex crimes cases. They include Bill Cosby, who didn't take the witness stand either time he was tried for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. After a mistrial in 2017, a second trial resulted in the comedian’s conviction.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on Haley in 2006 and raping a different woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Other accusers were called as witnesses as part of a prosecution effort to show he has used the same tactics to victimize many women over the years.

The former producer and his attorneys have maintained that all of his sexual encounters were consensual, and the defense has portrayed the accusers who have testified as willing partners in a transactional exchange: Weinstein wanted sex, while they wanted to get ahead in the entertainment industry.