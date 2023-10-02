New Hampshire

Jury selection begins Monday in case of man accused of killing NH couple

Logan Clegg, 27, is charged with killing Stephen and Djeswende Reid in a 2022 shooting

By Marc Fortier

Logan Clegg at a court hearing in Vermont after being arrested as a fugitive in South Burlington. He's suspected of killing a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, in April 2022.
NBC10 Boston

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the case of a man accused of killing a Concord, New Hampshire, couple who were out hiking last year.

Logan Clegg, 27, faces two counts of second-degree murder, among other charges. His trial will be held in Merrimack Superior Court and could last up to two weeks.

Steve and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid were found shot to death in April on hiking trails near their home in Concord, New Hampshire.

Clegg is charged with “knowingly” causing the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times in Concord in April of 2022. He also is charged with alternate second-degree murder counts “for recklessly” causing their deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by shooting them. And he faces additional counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The Reids were found dead on a hiking trail on April 21, 2022, not far from the apartment complex where they lived. Investigators said the husband and wife were avid outdoors people, known to take frequent walks along the trails near their home.

Authorities searched for months for their killer, eventually announcing they were searching for a male "person of interest" in the case.

Clegg, who has pleaded not guilty, was first arrested last year at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated case out of Utah as he was preparing to fly to Germany. He has been held without bail since that time.

