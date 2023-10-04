Jury selection begins in trial connected to disappearance of CT mom Jennifer Dulos

More than four years after her arrest, jury selection begins on Wednesday in Stamford for Michelle Troconis. She is one of the two alleged co-conspirators in Jennifer Dulos' murder.

The New Canaan mother dropped her kids off at school on May 24, 2019, and hasn't been seen since. Authorities believe she is dead.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder before his death back in 2020.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos' girlfriend and has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

At the center of her three arrest warrants, state police describe recorded interviews with Troconis, DNA evidence, surveillance video and information downloaded from her cell phone.

State police said Troconis' DNA was found on three of the trash bags left along Albany Avenue in Hartford by Fotis Dulos that contained Jennifer Dulos' blood.

Troconis has maintained her innocence in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

The pandemic largely postponed the trial, which begins at Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday.

Troconis' attorney requested to move the trial to Hartford after conducting a public opinion poll that found a large percentage of people in Stamford knew about the case.

A judge denied this request.

The trial is scheduled to start in January, but Troconis' attorney said he plans to ask for an earlier date.

Local attorney Kent Mawhinney was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He represented Fotis Dulos in previous civil cases unrelated to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.