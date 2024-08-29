Justice Department watchdog finds flaws in FBI's reporting of sex crimes against children

The FBI has failed to report some child sexual abuse allegations to local law enforcement or social service agencies despite changes prompted by its handling of the case against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, according to a Justice Department watchdog report released Thursday.

In a review brought on by the FBI's failures to promptly investigate Nassar, the inspector general's report raises concerns about other cases falling through the cracks as overworked agents handling suspected crimes against children juggle dozens of investigations at a time.

“This report makes clear that the FBI is simply not doing its job when it comes to protecting our children from the monsters among us who stalk them,” said John Manly, a lawyer who represents victims of Nassar. “Despite years of promises and numerous congressional hearings it’s now clear that the Larry Nassar scandal could happen again today.”

In one case, the FBI did not take appropriate investigative action for more than a year after it received an allegation of abuse by a registered sex offender, according to the report. The person was accused of abusing at least one other person over 15 months while the FBI failed to appropriately act, the review found.

In a review of more than 300 cases in 2021 and 2023, the inspector general flagged 42 cases for the FBI that required “immediate attention" because there was no evidence of recent investigative activity or other concerns, according to the report.

The inspector general found no evidence that the FBI followed mandatory reporting requirements to local law enforcement about 50 percent of the time. When the FBI did report an allegation to law enforcement or social service agencies, it followed FBI policy to report it within 24 hours in only 43 percent of the cases, according to the report.

A senior FBI official acknowledged that the bureau has made mistakes in investigating crimes against children but said the “vast majority of work” has been handled appropriately. The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the FBI, said the bureau has put in place policies and processes to continue to improve because “this is a no-fail mission.”

“Ensuring the safety and security of children is not just a priority for the FBI; it is a solemn duty that we are committed to fulfilling with the highest standards. The FBI’s efforts combating crimes against children are among the most critical and demanding undertakings we do,” the FBI said in a statement.

Most of the incidents that the inspector general flagged to the bureau “reflected the failure to properly document completed investigative steps or involved investigations where no additional action was necessary,” an FBI official said in a letter to the inspector general.

Even while acknowledging errors, the FBI official cited the “overwhelming” burden on agents tasked with investigating crimes against children given the conduct involved, an influx in tips flooding in to law enforcement, increased use of encrypted technology to conceal the offenses and budget cuts.

The report cited one agent who was juggling about 60 open investigations involving suspected crimes against children and human trafficking allegations. That agent said the “biggest cause of child sexual abuse cases ‘falling through the cracks’ is high agent workloads,” according to the report.

A inspector general inquiry into the FBI's handling of sexual abuse allegations against Nassar found that the FBI's failure to promptly investigate the allegations against him allowed the doctor to continue to prey on victims for months before his 2016 arrest.

The report released in 2021 faulted the FBI for failing to treat Nassar’s case with the “utmost seriousness and urgency,” and then making numerous errors and violating policies when it did finally swing into action. Nassar pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexually assaulting gymnasts and other athletes with his hands under the guise of medical treatment for hip and leg injuries.

The FBI has described the actions of the officials involved in the Nassar investigation as “inexcusable and a discredit” to the organization. In April, the Justice Department announced a $138.7 million settlement with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling the allegations against Nassar.