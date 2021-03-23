Capitol Riot

Justice Dept. Investigating Prosecutor for Interview About Capitol Riot Cases

Michael Sherwin's statements struck some former prosecutors as inappropriate

A federal prosecutor told a judge Tuesday that the Justice Department is investigating Michael Sherwin, the former U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., for comments he made during a "60 Minutes" interview about the Capitol riot probes.

In an interview broadcast Sunday, Sherwin said he believed the evidence was "trending toward" meeting the standard for filing sedition charges against some of the rioters.

"I believe the facts do support those charges," he said, and also made other comments about individual defendants.

