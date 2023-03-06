Ketanji Brown Jackson Honored in Florida With Street Naming Ceremony

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson officially has a street named after her in Miami-Dade County.

Jackson was honored with a street naming ceremony Monday.

"I hope that this street naming will also serve as a testament to what is possible in this great country," she said.

In October 2022, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins’ legislation co-designating a major arterial road in south Miami-Dade County as “Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street.”

"Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic seat on our nation's highest court has set a groundbreaking example for countless young Black women and girls in our county and in our country, to keep reaching for their dreams, breaking those glass ceilings and proving that anything is truly possible in this great country," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava.

Justice Jackson is not only the first black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, she is also the first Supreme Court Justice from Miami-Dade County. She was raised in South Dade where both her parents still reside.

"I really do believe that there is an important connection between my experience growing up in this area and my current position," said Justice Jackson. "I learned how to lead in despite obstacles, to work hard, to be resilient, to strive for excellence, and to believe in myself and in what I could do if given the opportunity. So I really do love this place."

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports.

The Supreme Court Justice called the street named after her "a special honor" and hopes that people who are driving by might have "a moment of reflection about what it means that a person from this neighborhood and someone with my background could take what this place has to offer and be well equipped to then go out into the world and do what it takes to not only become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, but also the first former public defender and the first associate justice who is from the great state of Florida."