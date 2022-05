Kane’s Donuts, already mired in a lawsuit among family members, is now facing another court challenge: an allegation from a business partner that it hasn’t adhered to an arbitration ruling from January.

A limited liability corporation named John Dough, which owns 30% of Kane’s downtown Boston store at 90 Oliver St., argues in the lawsuit that Kane’s, which owns the other 70%, breached an agreement. The breach involves Kane's Route 1 store in Saugus.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal