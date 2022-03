The president and CEO of Kane’s Donuts is suing his four siblings in a power struggle over the longtime family-run business.

Paul Delios said in a lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court that his siblings — Catherine, Maria, Peter and Stephen — have never been as involved in the business as he has but are working to freeze him out of the company, which was a 65-year-old brand when their parents bought it in the 1980s.

