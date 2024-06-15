Kate Middleton makes her first public appearance since cancer diagnosis. What to know

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is expected to attend King Charles III's birthday parade Saturday, her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced nearly six months ago.

According to a statement released by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate will be a part of the Trooping The Colour carriage parade on Saturday.

The annual military ceremony celebrates King Charles’s official birthday which he will also attend after his cancer diagnosis.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said the statement.

Here's what to know about Trooping the Colour, including how to watch.

Where can I watch Trooping the Colour?

You can watch live coverage of the parade starting at 5:30 a.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. local time on Sky News and on BBC.

Will William and King Charles be in attendance?

Yes, William along with their three children George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 will be in attendance. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will also be present.

William is expected to be on horseback this year.

In what events will Kate take part in Trooping the Colour?

As in previous years, Kate is expected to participate in the carriage parade and the military flyover from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

