Kayaker rescued after tipping over in Ipswich

Authorities in Ipswich, Massachusetts rescued a kayaker who had tipped over near Pavilion Beach on Sunday morning.

Ipswich Police and Fire said they responded to reports about one or two kayakers who had tipped over into the water at arounf 9:35 p.m.

When they arrived, first responders found one person inside their kayak and a male kayaker treading water holding on to both kayaks, according to authorities.

The kayaker was pulled and transported to the shore by authorities, he was treated at the scene and evaluated by EMS, according to police.

A Small Craft Advisory is currently in effect in the Ipswich Bay area until Sunday at 8 p.m.

"We advise all community members to exercise extreme caution when on the water and ensure that they are check for warnings or advisories that may have been issued." said Fire Chief Paul Parisi.