Kemba Walker Cleared to Start Practicing With Celtics

By Justin Leger

Celtics issue encouraging Kemba Walker update originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kemba Walker is one step to returning to the Boston Celtics lineup.

The C's announced Friday that Walker has been cleared to start practicing with the team. The star point guard has spent the last three months rehabbing a lingering knee injury and has not played yet this season.

While it's certainly a step in the right direction, the Celtics undoubtedly will be cautious with Walker as they ease him back into action. Fortunately, C's head coach Brad Stevens says Walker has been "pain-free" for the last couple of months, and he expects it won't be long until he returns to the court.

Marcus Smart has been the Celtics' starting point guard in Walker's absence. Veteran Jeff Teague and rookie Payton Pritchard have been the go-to guards off the bench.

The Celtics will take on the Washington Wizards Friday night at TD Garden with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to "Celtics Pregame Live" at 6:30 p.m. for a preview of the matchup.

