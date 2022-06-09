Kendrick Perkins: Draymond Green Was Nonexistent in Game 3 for Warriors

Kendrick Perkins doesn't mince words on Draymond Green's Game 3 performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Draymond Green had three times as many personal fouls (six) as points (two) in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors.

In the aftermath of Game 2 of the series, in which Green attempted -- successfully, in some ways -- to bog down the Celtics with his usual antics, NBC Sports Boston analyst Kendrick Perkins wasn't the least bit impressed with anything the mercurial Golden State star did for an encore.

"How can Draymond Green do all the things he did in Game 2, talk all the noise he talked coming into this game, and not do a damn thing in the game?" Perkins said on Postgame Live. "To me, he was prepared more for his postgame podcast than he was for the game."

In 35 minutes, Green was 1 for 4 from the field -- 0 for 2 from 3-point range -- with four rebounds, three assists and a block, finishing as a minus-13 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

For the series, Green has 15 points and 15 personal fouls.

"He was nonexistent," Perkins continued. "He poked the bear, who was Jaylen Brown, and he didn't help his team fight the bear."

Green has now fouled out in both Golden State losses, crossed paths with Brown, Grant Williams and others, and is shooting 36 percent from the field.

There's precedent for Green meddling just a bit too much in the Finals and costing the Warriors. In 2016, with Golden State up 3-1 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green was suspended for Game 5 after a confrontation with LeBron James; the Warriors went on to lose the game, momentum and ultimately the series.