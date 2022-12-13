Kenley Jansen talks excitement of signing with Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's official: Kenley Jansen is the Boston Red Sox' new closer.

Jansen signed a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox on Dec. 7. The veteran right-hander was introduced as the newest member of the club Tuesday at Fenway Park.

During his introductory press conference, Jansen shared his excited reaction to joining one of the league's marquee franchises.

“Knowing that we're going to Boston, it’s one of the historic organizations in baseball,” Jansen said. “Just immediately, the weight that the name ‘Red Sox’ carries gets you excited, gets your adrenaline going. You know this is a historic organization. It’s all about winning here. It definitely gives me even more focus to continue, to get back in that weight room, work hard, and try to be a better player next year."

Jansen has spent his entire career in the National League, so he hasn't had the privilege of pitching at Fenway Park often. But when he has taken the mound in Boston, it has felt different than other ballparks.

“(Fenway Park) is one of my favorite places to pitch. When you come to Fenway, the history behind it, you feel like a kid again," he said. "That’s what I felt when I was in another uniform playing here. It’s a beautiful place to pitch. The atmosphere, seeing how intense the fans are, they get it… Now that I’m a part of the Red Sox family, it’s going to be even more exciting.”

Jansen had a league-leading 41 saves while posting a 3.38 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP with the Atlanta Braves in 2022. The 35-year-old spent his previous 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling to the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series and winning it all in 2020.