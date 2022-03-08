Kevin Garnett jersey retirement: How to watch Celtics' ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kevin Garnett's iconic No. 5 jersey will be raised to the TD Garden rafters Sunday when the Boston Celtics honor the legendary power forward.

The celebration of Garnett's tenure in Boston is set to take place after the C's take on the Dallas Mavericks. The team initially planned to hold the ceremony during the 2020-21 campaign, but COVID-19 restrictions limited TD Garden's capacity for the regular season.

The Celtics acquired Garnett in a massive trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 31, 2007. Boston sent Ryan Gomes, Gerald Green, Al Jefferson, Theo Ratliff, Sebastian Telfair and two 2009 first-round picks to Minnesota for the 15-time All-Star.

With Garnett in the fold, Paul Pierce still in the mix, and fellow Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen acquired via trade one month earlier, a "Big Three" was formed. The trio immediately propelled the Celtics from worst to first in the Eastern Conference and brought Banner 17 to Boston.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Garnett spent six seasons with the Celtics before he and Pierce were sent to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster. In 396 games with the C's, Garnett averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 52% from the floor. he was an All-Star in all but one of his seasons with Boston and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team 12 times during his illustrious career.

On May 15, 2021, Garnett was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Here's how to watch Garnett's jersey number retirement ceremony.

Time: Sunday, 6 p.m. ET (after Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks)

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Stream: MyTeams App