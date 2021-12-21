Patriots

Key Bills Offensive Weapon Placed on COVID-19 List, Will Miss Patriots Game

By Nick Goss

Bills will be without important offensive player in showdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills will be without an important offensive player in Sunday's pivotal Week 16 game against the rival New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Bills placed wide receiver Cole Beasley on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. Beasley, who is unvaccinated, will miss 10 days. This means he's unavailable for Sunday's matchup.

Beasley ranks second on the Bills in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (640) this season. He's one of the most effective slot receivers in the league and a trusted target for Bills quarterback Josh Allen in clutch situations like the red zone and third down.

Here's what Patriots' division title chances would be with win over Bills

The Patriots did not have any new additions to the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday. They placed four players, most notably wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, on that list Monday.

The winner of Sunday's game in Foxboro will be the first-place team in the AFC East division with two games remaining in the regular season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

