Khris Middleton Could Miss Entire Series Vs. Celtics: Report

By Justin Leger

If the Boston Celtics meet up with the Milwaukee Bucks as expected in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they may catch a massive break.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton could miss the entire potential second-round series as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL. Middleton suffered the injury on April 20 and although he initially was supposed to be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, Wojnarowski says the team anticipates him missing even more time.

“There’s not a sense that he’s going to get reevaluated at two weeks and then all of a sudden be back at practice and be ready to play,” Wojnarowski said Wednesday on NBA Today.

“That’s a benchmark in this process. But the Bucks certainly, they’re on the cusp of getting by the Bulls here. They may have to get through another series, a conference semifinal, before they may have the opportunity to get Khris Middleton back in this season”

Middleton being sidelined for the series would significantly hurt the defending champions' chances of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. The 30-year-old has a history of success vs. the Celtics and would present another tough challenge for Boston's defense alongside two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his last nine games vs. the C's from 2019-22, Middleton has averaged 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

If the Bucks take down the Bulls in Wednesday's Game 5, Celtics-Bucks Game 1 will be scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

