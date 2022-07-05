Kids Left in Locked Car With Loaded Gun, Knife: Police

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly left three young children locked in a running car with a loaded gun and a knife inside.

Tyler Kennedy, 27, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Monday for a report of three children who had been left unattended in a car at the Walmart on Gold Street in Manchester. When they arrived, they found an 8-month-old, a 1-year-old and a 9-year-old in the back seat.

The car was locked and running, and witnesses told police the children had been left alone for about 20 minutes.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A short time later, Kennedy came out of Walmart and came over to the car.

As a result of their investigation, police said they found a loaded gun and a knife in a backpack that had been left in the car, accessible to the children.

No information on Kennedy's arraignment date or bail were released by police Tuesday.