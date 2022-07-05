Kids Left in Locked Car With Loaded Gun, Knife: Police

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly left three young children locked in a running car with a loaded gun and a knife inside.
Tyler Kennedy, 27, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Monday for a report of three children who had been left unattended in a car at the Walmart on Gold Street in Manchester. When they arrived, they found an 8-month-old, a 1-year-old and a 9-year-old in the back seat.
The car was locked and running, and witnesses told police the children had been left alone for about 20 minutes.
A short time later, Kennedy came out of Walmart and came over to the car.
As a result of their investigation, police said they found a loaded gun and a knife in a backpack that had been left in the car, accessible to the children.
No information on Kennedy's arraignment date or bail were released by police Tuesday.