Kids suspected in armed robberies in custody after chase in stolen car: police

Five kids who were found in a stolen vehicle were arrested after a pursuit in East Haven on Monday and investigators believe they are connected to several recent thefts and armed robberies in the area, according to police.

Police officers from East Haven and New Haven found a red Hyundai with New Jersey plates that had been involved with multiple robberies and thefts around 12:10 p.m. It had previously been reported stolen and was later determined that five kids, aged 11 to 15, were inside.

The officers were tracking the vehicle as it traveled into East Haven from New Haven. It was later seen by a detective in the lot of Millbrook Plaza on Foxon Road.

Authorities said officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the vehicle fled and initiated a pursuit. Officers from East Haven and New Haven pursued the vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver reportedly disregarded traffic controls and went in the wrong direction on multiple streets.

The pursuit ended when an East Haven officer used his police cruiser to disable the vehicle. Police said the five kids fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to apprehend all five.

Each of the kids was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer. One was taken to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center for a remand-to-custody order while the others were released to their guardians with a summons for juvenile court.

A warrant is expected for one of the kids because police said he was taken to the hospital after being pepper sprayed during his arrest.

Police said the kids are believed to have been involved in several thefts and armed robberies in the area recently.