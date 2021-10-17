Kike Hernandez Broke This MLB Playoff Record in Red Sox Vs. Astros Game 2

Boston Red Sox

Kiké Hernández has morphed into the best baseball player on the planet during the 2021 MLB postseason.

By Nick Goss

Kiké Hernández has morphed into the best baseball player on the planet during the 2021 MLB postseason, and the Boston Red Sox are greatly benefitting from it.

Hernández's latest excellent performance came Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. The Red Sox center fielder went 2-for-4 an RBI and two runs scored. He also hit his fifth home run of the postseason, which ties a Red Sox record for a single playoff run.

The Red Sox defeated the Astros 9-5 in Game 2 to even the series at one win apiece.

Hernández also set a new postseason record with nine extra-base hits through the first seven games of a postseason.

Here's the list he now sits atop:

Hernández is hitting .500 (16-for-32) with five homers, four doubles, nine RBI, nine runs scored and a .514 on-base percentage in seven postseason games.

Playoff success is nothing new for Hernández, who won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 before signing with the Red Sox as a free agent over the winter.

The ALCS now shifts to Fenway Park in Boston, with Game 3 scheduled for Monday night. 

