Kike Hernandez Sets Red Sox Postseason Record With Seven Straight Hits

Hernandez had three singles, two doubles and two homers over his last seven trips to the plate

By Jake Levin

Kiké Hernandez enters Red Sox postseason record book originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Superlatives are getting harder and harder to find for Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernandez.

The versatile Hernandez earned himself a place in the record books Sunday following his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Pete Fairbanks in the bottom of the fifth inning, establishing a new franchise best with his seventh straight postseason hit.

Hernandez has three singles, two doubles and two homers over his last seven trips to the plate. 

Following an 0 for 4 showing in the series opener, Hernandez has hits in eight of his last nine at-bats. Including the American League Wild Card victory over the New York Yankees, Hernandez is hitting .563 (9 for 16) for the postseason to date.

The Red Sox wisely signed the 30-year-old Hernandez to a two-year deal in free agency last offseason following his World Series victory with the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

