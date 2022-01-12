King Boston to Commemorate Legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King With ‘Voices on King'

King Boston, a nonprofit working closely with the City of Boston and the Boston Foundation to create an inclusive and equitable Boston for all, will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on Monday, Jan. 17.

“The road to MLK Day was over a decade in the making. It took years of Coretta Scott King’s tireless leadership, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee and joint hearings of Congress and mobilizing the nation, to propel Dr. King’s birthday into a federal holiday,” said Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of King Boston. “This year, let us commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. and Mrs. King and continue the fight for voting rights, human needs, and economic and racial justice.”

The celebration, sponsored by Amazon, will take place virtually. A video tribute, titled “Voices on King 2,” will be part of the program, bringing together nonprofit, corporate and community leaders to share their personal reflections on Boston’s history and the Black community, along with their visions for the city’s future.

“Voices on King 2” will premiere on both NBC10 Boston and NECN, the official media partners of King Boston, on Monday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to the premiere, a virtual celebratory gathering will take place involving Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Rep. Liz Miranda, and Rev. Willie Bodrick II, senior pastor of Twelfth Baptist Church.

“Boston holds a significant amount of history for Dr. and Mrs. King,” said Maggie Baxter, vice president of programming for NBC10 Boston, NECN, and Telemundo Boston. “‘Voices on King’ allows us to continue to honor their legacy. We are so proud to have the opportunity to partner with King Boston and shine a light, through the stories and voices in our community, on our combined mission of creating an equitable Boston.”

“Amazon is privileged to join King Boston in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King and the long-lasting effects he and Coretta Scott King have had on the City of Boston,” said Jerome Smith, Amazon’s head of community affairs, New England. “We can pay homage to their accomplishments by continuing to work together to build a country and a world where everyone can live with dignity and free from fear.”