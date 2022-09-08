King Charles III: A Life in Photos

Charles Philip Arthur George became King Charles III on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

He was born on November 14, 1948, to Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and is the father of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

He married Diana Spencer, who would then become Princess of Wales in 1981, and the two divorced in 1996. He later married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005.

As a Prince, he was known for his advocacy on climate change issues, youth engagement, politics and more.