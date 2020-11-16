King Tide

King Tide Causes Street Flooding in Boston, Surrounding Areas

Morrissey Boulevard was overrun by water on Monday morning, but vehicles continued to drive through

By Marc Fortier

Monday's King tide is causing some minor street flooding in Boston and surrounding areas.

Morrissey Boulevard in Boston was overrun by water on Monday morning, and vehicles driving through could even be seen creating a bit of a wake.

Minor flooding was also seen along the Massachusetts coast.

King tides are exceptionally high tides that occur when the Earth, sun, and moon are as close to each other as possible in their relative orbits. Boston's Seaport District has typically experienced flooding during King tides in recent years.

