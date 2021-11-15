Kirsten Wolff Named Vice President of News for NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston

NBC10 Boston , NECN, and Telemundo Boston on Monday announced Kirsten Wolff has been named vice president of news. She will begin her new role in early 2022. She will work closely with the WBTS, WNEU, and NECN newsroom leaders to help all local businesses deliver the very best of local news, weather and sports audiences across the Boston DMA and New England.

She will report to Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston.

“Kirsten is a seasoned news leader with three decades of hands-on newsroom experience,” Wayland said. “Her track record for leading teams to deliver successful newscasts and breaking news, along with her emphasis on strong team-work, community engagement, diversity in front of and behind the camera, and fostering one collective culture makes her the best news leader for us. I am excited to see Kirsten and the rest of the team reach new milestones.”

Wolff comes to Boston from Orlando, Florida, where she most recently served seven years as the news director at WESH 2. There, she led the news team in successfully covering nightly and breaking news, specials, investigative reports, politics, consumer news and sports content. Her leadership earned the station, and herself, several awards, including Regional Emmy Awards and Edward R. Murrow Awards for ‘Best Newscast’ and ‘Breaking News’. In 2016, she was named Broadcast & Cable’s News Director of the Year.

Prior to Orlando, she worked as an executive producer at KCRA 3 in Sacramento, California. She began her career as a news photographer at KGET in Bakersfield, California.

Wolff earned a bachelor of arts degree in French from the University of California, Berkeley.

She will be relocating to Boston with her husband Frank and their two daughters.