KleptoCapture's Goal Is ‘Disruption and Discomfort' of Russian Oligarchs: DOJ

The Biden administration’s new task force targeting Russian oligarchs will go after those “who have assisted the regime responsible for the invasion of Ukraine” — meaning not just the elites, but also those within their sphere, a senior Justice Department official said Friday.

“Our success will be defined as dismantling, disruption and discomfort for these oligarchs, their enablers and their networks,” the official said in explaining the work of the so-called KelptoCapture task force announced last week.

“These people amassed huge wealth through corruption, extortion, and degradation of the rule of law,” the official said. “These are corrupt billionaires who have do so much to hide their assets.”

The United Nations says more than 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, and humanitarian agencies are struggling to meet their needs.

