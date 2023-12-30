Knicks receiving Raptors' OG Anunoby in trade: Report

The Toronto Raptors are sending OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors are reportedly acquiring a New York 2024 second-round pick from the Pistons.

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Z81TH1EexF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2023

The report also says that Raptors’ forward Precious Achiuwa would also be sent to the Knicks in the trade.

