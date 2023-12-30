Knicks receiving Raptors' OG Anunoby in trade: Report

The Toronto Raptors are sending OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Raptors are reportedly acquiring a New York 2024 second-round pick from the Pistons.
The report also says that Raptors’ forward Precious Achiuwa would also be sent to the Knicks in the trade.
This story will continue to be updated.