Korean-American gastropub opening in Boston, old-school dining spot closing

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 22 and January 28.

Nowon to Open in Boston's Seaport District
A pair of Korean-American gastropubs in New York City will be joined by a third, with this one being on the Boston waterfront.
Full Story

Deli King Restaurant in Tewksbury Is Closing
An old-school dining spot in the northern suburbs of Boston is shutting down after being in business for several decades.
Full Story

Union Square Hospitality Group to Open Two Restaurants in Boston's Seaport District
A NYC-based restaurant group that has a well-known name behind it is bringing a couple of dining spots to the Boston waterfront.
Full Story

Voodoo Brewing Co. to Expand to Boston
A group of brewpubs based in Pennsylvania is going to be expanding to the local area.
Full Story

Fields West in Allston Has Closed; Exact Status of Place Unknown
A restaurant in Allston has shut down after being in business for only a brief amount of time, and it isn't know if/when it might open again.
Full Story

