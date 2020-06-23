Kowloon, the easy-to-spot Asian restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts, will begin its much-anticipated car hop service this week and hold a grand opening next week for its first drive-in movie -- the classic "E.T."

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the iconic Route 1 restaurant has only been open for takeout.

The Wong family, which owns the 70-year-old landmark, recently came up with the idea of offering car hop service, in which servers bring food to customers who are seated in parked cars. They also wanted to turn the parking lot into a drive-in movie theater.

After getting approval from the Saugus Board of Selectmen a couple of weeks ago, they announced last week that car hop service would begin June 25, featuring a performance by early rock n roll group The Platters.

Grand Opening of the Kowloon Car Hop next Thursday, June 25th! All parking spots are reserved for invited guests. The patio is first come first serve. We are not taking any reservations for our Grand Opening. #KowloonCarHop #KowloonRestaurant #GrandOpening pic.twitter.com/27qbT7R5T4 — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) June 19, 2020

And on Tuesday, the Wongs said their first movie, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," will be shown on a 22-foot high, 40 foot-wide screen on June 30.

Many restaurants are getting ready for a slow rollout, but some are already thinking outside the box.

The parking lot for the movie screening opens at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8:30 p.m., according to a news release. Admission is $20 per parking spot and $20 per table on the turf. Guests will also be allowed to bring their own blankets and beach chairs.

Available through outdoor dining, drive-in and car hop service will be the full Kowloon menu, including the restaurant's signature Scorpion bowls and Mai Tais.

The restaurant plans to feature movies on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer. The complete movie line-up has yet to be announced but will be updated on the Kowloon website.