Krafts Open Giant New Facilities Near I-495 for Packaging Businesses

The Kraft Group’s packaging business, Rand-Whitney, celebrated the opening of two large facilities in Boylston Thursday, a project that got its start nearly 20 years ago and only reached the finish line after demand for the company’s cardboard boxes spiked with the Covid-fueled boom in e-commerce.
Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Gov. Maura Healey and other officials were on hand for a ribbon-cutting for a 375,000-square foot plant for Worcester-based Rand-Whitney and a neighboring 325,000-square-foot warehouse for Unified2 Global Packaging Group, a joint venture between Rand-Whitney and AGlobal Solutions.
