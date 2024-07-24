Have a ‘Wicked' happy Kristen Chenoweth Day, Boston

Wednesday is Kristen Chenoweth's birthday, and it will be a "Wicked" good day in the City of Boston.
In honor of the Broadway star's birthday, Mayor Michelle Wu proclaimed that July 24, 2024 is Kristen Chenoweth Day in the city.
Chenoweth's new musical, "The Queen of Versailles," debuted last week in Boston's theater district. The story of a wealthy Florida couple working to build the largest private home in the country headed is headed to Broadway, according to a press release, which also shared Wu's proclamation.
"I urge all my fellow Bostonians to join me in honoring Kristin Chenoweth’s contributions to the betterment of the City of Boston," Wu said, in a statement confirmed by her press office.
The Tony and Emmy award-winning actress sat down with NBC10 Boston last week for an unfiltered interview discussing her new musical, her love for Boston and more.
She said the city has a deep love of the arts: "I love the history. I love the people, love the food."
"The Queen of Versailles" is playing now through Aug. 25 at The Emerson Colonial Theatre.