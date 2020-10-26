Jared Kushner

Kushner Disparages Black Americans' Concerns of Inequality as ‘Complaining'

Kushner's comments came on "Fox and Friends"

White House adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

White House adviser Jared Kushner described Black America's issues with inequality and racism in the country as "complaining," during an interview Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"The thing we've seen in the Black community, which is mostly Democrat," he said, "is that President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Jared KushnerDonald TrumpTrump administration
