Kyle Lowry Injury: Heat Star Ruled Out for Game 1 Vs. Celtics

By Nick Goss

Heat star Kyle Lowry (hamstring) won't play Game 1 of ECF vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Heat won't have Kyle Lowry in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at FTX Arena.

The veteran point guard was ruled out for the series opener when Miami released its injury report Monday evening. Lowry is still battling a hamstring issue that's kept him out of six of the Heat's 11 games this postseason. He missed the last two matchups of the Heat's second-round series win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Forsberg: Celtics have found true identity amid surge to East Finals

The Heat also listed Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) as questionable. 

The Celtics' injury report lists Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) as questionable, and Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) as out.

"He took a pretty bad fall and got bent up," Udoka said of Smart. "It's a mid-foot sprain, pretty tender and sore right now, but we'll get him 'round-the-clock treatment."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Smart had an MRI and the imaging came back clean.

Celtics center Robert Williams is available for Game 1 and not on the injury report. There is no minutes restriction for him.

