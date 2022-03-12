Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse's Assault-Style Rifle Shredded in Crime Lab

Video shows a crime lab technician placing the AR-15-style weapon into a mechanical shredder

Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Video posted Friday shows a Wisconsin state crime lab technician shredding the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a racial injustice protest in Kenosha two years ago.

The video, obtained by NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV, shows the technician feeding the AR-15-style rifle into a large mechanical shredder after a judge ruled in January that the gun could be destroyed.

A lawyer for Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, had requested that it be done after Rittenhouse said he didn't want it to be sold and used as a trophy.

