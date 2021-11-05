Kyle Schwarber Declines Option With Red Sox, Becomes Free Agent: Report

Report: Schwarber declines mutual option with Red Sox, becomes free agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the top hitters in the Boston Red Sox lineup over the second half of the 2021 season has reportedly elected to become a free agent.

Slugging first baseman/outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, whom the Red Sox acquired from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, has declined the mutual option in his contract and will test free agency this winter, according to the Associated Press.

The 28-year-old Schwarber hit .291 with seven home runs and 18 runs batted in and a .957 OPS over 41 games for the Red Sox in the regular season, following that up with three homers and six RBIs over 11 postseason games for Boston while hitting .205.

Prior to being dealt to the Red Sox on July 29 in exchange for minor league pitcher Aldo Ramirez, Schwarber was an All-Star for the first time in his career with the Nationals thanks in part to 16 home runs in the month of June alone. He didn't play in the All-Star Game due to a hamstring injury, however, which delayed his Boston debut as well.

Schwarber would have made $11.5 million next season had he picked up his option.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who led the majors in doubles with 42 this season, has the ability to opt out of his contract with the team.